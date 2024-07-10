Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $0.80 to $0.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Ginkgo Bioworks traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 11,462,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 39,374,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

