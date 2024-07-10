Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.55

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.55, with a volume of 2975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $809,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $5,273,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

