Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $118.69 and last traded at $118.93. 24,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 587,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.75.

Specifically, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,509.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Glaukos Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

