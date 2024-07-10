Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Articles

