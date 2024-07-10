Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.