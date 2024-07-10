GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Trading Up 0.7%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 8,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 15,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoHealth

GoHealth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.74.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.