Goodfood Market (FOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Goodfood Market to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

