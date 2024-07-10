Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after buying an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,962,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 431,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,832,000 after acquiring an additional 241,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

