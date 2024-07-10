Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.56, but opened at $45.50. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 62,412 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $234,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,376 shares of company stock worth $1,638,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

