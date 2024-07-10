Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GRPN

Groupon Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Groupon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.