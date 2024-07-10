Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the coupon company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Groupon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Groupon

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.83. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Groupon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.