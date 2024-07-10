GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

