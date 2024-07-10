Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of GHLD opened at $14.32 on Monday. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $878.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guild will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry purchased 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,567.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,695.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346 in the last three months. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

