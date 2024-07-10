Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 11,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 10,175 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $14.45.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.
Insider Transactions at Guild
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.
Guild Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $878.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.03.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guild Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
