Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 7,646 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 221.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 840.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

