Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several research analysts have commented on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after acquiring an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 474,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 272,120 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

