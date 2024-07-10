Haverford Trust Co Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 223.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,239 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 840.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 24,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

