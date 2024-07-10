Haverford Trust Co Sells 111,559 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,559 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $195,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $2,854,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

JNJ opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.59.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

