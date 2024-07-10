Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.95

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 315613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a market cap of $946.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $19,015,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 561,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 169,121 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.