HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insmed in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Insmed has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after purchasing an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 927,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

