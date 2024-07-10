HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.17.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

