HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Immix Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.17.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Immix Biopharma Company Profile
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immix Biopharma
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.