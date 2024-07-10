HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ZVRA opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $229.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 141,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

