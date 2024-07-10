Head-To-Head Analysis: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

FEC Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FEC Resources and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.07 $75.26 million $0.42 17.57

Profitability

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

This table compares FEC Resources and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -10.32% -7.85% Advantage Energy 18.36% 6.10% 4.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FEC Resources and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Advantage Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.05%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats FEC Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

