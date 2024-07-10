Head-To-Head Analysis: Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) & AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAON has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montana Technologies and AAON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A AAON $1.17 billion 5.91 $177.62 million $2.15 39.12

Profitability

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

This table compares Montana Technologies and AAON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82% AAON 15.44% 25.84% 19.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Montana Technologies and AAON, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AAON 0 0 2 0 3.00

AAON has a consensus target price of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given AAON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AAON is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AAON beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, data centers, medical and pharmaceutical, and other commercial industries. It sells its products through a network of independent manufacturer representative organizations and internal sales force, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.