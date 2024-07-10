Head-To-Head Contrast: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) vs. Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Mobix Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.37 billion 9.31 $431.46 million $0.58 73.33 Mobix Labs N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advantest and Mobix Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 59.7% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 12.76% 15.48% 9.81% Mobix Labs N/A -143,707.47% 27.57%

Summary

Advantest beats Mobix Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

