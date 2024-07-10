Head to Head Contrast: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of TransMedics Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -3.43% 7.95% 1.61% Vivani Medical N/A -93.91% -47.76%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TransMedics Group and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $241.62 million 20.15 -$25.03 million ($0.34) -434.65 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.50

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivani Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TransMedics Group and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus price target of $133.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.41%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Vivani Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its OCS includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for preservation of DBD donor hearts deemed unsuitable due to limitations of cold storage and for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of DBD and DCD of donor livers. The company also developed national OCS program, a turnkey solution for outsourced organ retrieval; and provides OCS organ management and logistics services, including aviation and ground transportation, and other coordination activity. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

