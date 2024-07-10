Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.63.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,754,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

