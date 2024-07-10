Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday.

HELE stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.63). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

