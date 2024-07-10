Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $67.31.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

