HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLVX

HilleVax Stock Up 3.0 %

HLVX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766 over the last 90 days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.