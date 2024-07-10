HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLVX

HilleVax Stock Up 3.0 %

HLVX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. HilleVax has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766 over the last 90 days. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.