Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Down 4.1%

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 178,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 167,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hippo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hippo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $366.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.06). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. The company had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hippo

In other Hippo news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hippo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 79.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 144,459 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo



Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.