Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) was up 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,281 ($16.41) and last traded at GBX 1,271 ($16.28). Approximately 1,536,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 777,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,118.34 ($14.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.37) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.47, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

