Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4,530.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 94,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

