Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.