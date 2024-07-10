Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to “Strong-Buy”

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BMWYY opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

