Hudock Inc. Acquires 8,410 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

