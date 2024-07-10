Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE HPP opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $727.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $22,848,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $18,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $9,313,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

