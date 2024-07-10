Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HPP. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $727.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 over the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.