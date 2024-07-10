Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after buying an additional 2,531,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $43,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 644.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 448,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

