iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Trading 0.2% Higher

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. Approximately 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.
iA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
