IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after buying an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,642,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

