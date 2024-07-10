ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.20.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.11. ICON Public Limited has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ICON Public

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.