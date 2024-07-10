iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $3.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $1.70 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,580,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 203,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 169.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $181,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,098,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 342,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $799.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

