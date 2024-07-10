Illumina Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,128 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 3,298 put options.

Illumina Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.