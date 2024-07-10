IM Cannabis Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, July 12th (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 12th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

IM Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of IMCC stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 28.03% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

