Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.83.

IBTX opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

