Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,495,000 after buying an additional 314,856 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

