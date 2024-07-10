Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INFY. Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

