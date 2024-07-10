ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.07

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 84285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ING Groep

ING Groep Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 774,781 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 257,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.