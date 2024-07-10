Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 925,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

