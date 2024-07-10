Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Shares Up 7.4%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.